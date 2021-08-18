Trinity Student Organization H2OPE Completes its First Well in Ethiopia
In his junior year at Trinity College, Weyessa “Ace” McAlister ’20 founded H2OPE, a student organization dedicated to providing clean water to rural villages in Ethiopia, where he grew up. “My idea for this project began back in high school, with me asking myself, what can I do for my community?” McAlister said. “I lost family members to waterborne illness when I was young. I know what it’s like and I want to give back.”www.trincoll.edu
