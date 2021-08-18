Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Trinity Student Organization H2OPE Completes its First Well in Ethiopia

By Olivia A. Zeiner-Morrish ’22
trincoll.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his junior year at Trinity College, Weyessa “Ace” McAlister ’20 founded H2OPE, a student organization dedicated to providing clean water to rural villages in Ethiopia, where he grew up. “My idea for this project began back in high school, with me asking myself, what can I do for my community?” McAlister said. “I lost family members to waterborne illness when I was young. I know what it’s like and I want to give back.”

www.trincoll.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Massachusetts State
Hartford, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity College#Water Filters#Charity#First Well#Ethiopian#Triumvirate Environmental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans, but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy