Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Afghanistan disaster puts intelligence under scrutiny

By Morgan Chalfant
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wWgz_0bVfZ5Q900

The unfolding disaster in Afghanistan has put a spotlight on the intelligence community’s role in the largest foreign policy crisis of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Afghanistan unraveled much more quickly than intelligence suggested, something President Biden himself acknowledged this week.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday said officials underestimated the pace at which Taliban insurgents would overrun the Afghan government, an extraordinary admission likely to put more scrutiny on intelligence assessments.

“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days,” Milley told reporters during a Pentagon briefing.

Milley said that intelligence showed “multiple scenarios were possible,” including a rapid Taliban takeover over the course of weeks or months or years.

But he made it clear the 11-day collapse was not something that had been foreseen.

Congressional panels are likely to have questions about U.S. intelligence.

At least four congressional committees are expected to hold hearings on Afghanistan, which will bring the broader administration under heavy scrutiny.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the leader of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described the developments as the “horrifying results of many years of policy and intelligence failures” in announcing a hearing.

Jake Sullivan , Biden’s national security adviser, said Tuesday that the administration will undertake a “hotwash” evaluation of the decisions made to “find holes or weaknesses and plug them as we go forward.” But he indicated that effort would come after the U.S. completes evacuating people from the country.

The collapse has been embarrassing to the White House, particularly since Biden on July 8 told the country that it would not see scenes echoing the U.S. retreat from Saigon in 1975 and that a Taliban takeover was “highly unlikely.”

That’s likely to mean tough questions internally for intelligence agencies.

“He wouldn’t have said that unless the intelligence people were telling him that was extremely unlikely,” said Dennis Ross, former special assistant to then-President Obama .

Some former officials and experts have defended the intelligence community, noting that officials warned of the potential for a Taliban takeover even if the timeline was not accurate. They say the blame should fall on policy decisions made by Biden and top officials.

“We should not be blaming it on intelligence at all,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “I think it’s a pure policy mistake.”

Intelligence assessments do not offer definitive judgments on precise timelines, but instead outline possible scenarios on a spectrum.

“Most intelligence assessments that I’ve ever seen are sort of probabilistic descriptions of things that might happens with some view of likelihood and speed,” said Steven Cash, a Washington-based lawyer who specializes in national security matters and served as a former chief counsel to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Douglas London, the CIA’s former counterterrorism chief for the region including Afghanistan, wrote Wednesday that Biden misled the public by saying that the situation unfolded more quickly than officials thought possible. “The CIA anticipated it as a possible scenario,” he wrote in Just Security.

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday, Biden said there was “no consensus” on when the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban and that it was “more likely to be sometime by the end of the year.”

He also defended his July comments that a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely, saying, “The idea that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion that somehow the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was going to just collapse, they were going to give up. I don’t think anybody anticipated that.”

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines , who has a very close relationship with Biden, warned that the Afghan government would be challenged to hold off the Taliban in the absence of U.S. support before the annual worldwide threats hearing in April.

“The Taliban is likely to make gains on the battlefield, and the Afghan Government will struggle to hold the Taliban at bay if the coalition withdraws support,” Haines wrote in her testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

Some experts have also noted that it would have been difficult for intelligence officials to measure the will of the Afghan military to fight.

“I don't think anybody thought it would be a week — that’s quick. I don’t think anyone thought there would be practically zero resistance from Afghan national security forces,” said Emily Harding, who previously served as deputy staff director for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But she said Haines and others had painted a grim picture in hearings this spring on the likelihood the Afghan government would remain stable without a U.S. presence, something she said was the “intelligence community showing quite a bit of integrity and not shifting their analytic line based on the policy.”

Intelligence officials have for years offered pessimistic predictions about the Afghan military’s ability to hold the country.

“There is an old gallows humor line in intelligence. There are only two conditions in life: policy success or intel failure,” said James Clapper , former director of national intelligence (DNI) under the Obama administration.

“During the six-plus years I was DNI, the IC [intelligence community] consistently assessed the Afghan government and the Afghan military and security forces with a much more pessimistic outlook than did DOD generally, and [the International Security Assistance Force] specifically. Invariably, we were criticized for being too negative, uninformed or both,” he said.

“The point is here that making such judgments would not be the exclusive province of the IC. In fact, the military and the embassy would be in a far better position to make such judgments than the IC,” Clapper said.

The intelligence community consists of 18 elements, with different entities having varying levels of confidence in their assessments. Intelligence assessments do not mandate policies, but are used by policymakers like Biden and his senior officials when making choices about policy.

The four committees that have announced plans to investigate have multiple lines of inquiry they can pursue.

Lawmakers may wish to explore any differences in analysis from various intelligence outfits.

Harding said on-the-ground intelligence can conflict with what other analysts are hearing — something Congress may want to probe.

“This is a consistent problem. They know more in that they are sitting right there and they have their eyes on the situation. But if you're the guy on the ground, and the person that you're talking to is your counterpart in the Afghan National Security Forces, what do you think that guy is going to tell you? Is he going to tell you the bad news or is he going to give you the most rosy possible picture?” she said.

Katrina Mulligan, who has held national security roles at the National Security Council and the Department of Justice, said lawmakers should be asking bigger picture questions, not about intelligence, but how the U.S. uses the military.

“The real question here isn’t why did intelligence get it wrong, it's really, what were the assumptions that policymakers were making when they made the decisions that they made?” she said.

“How did we get nation-building so wrong? And what does it mean in the future for how we think about how we use our own forces?” she said.

This story was updated at 6:54 p.m.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
James Clapper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Avril Haines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Intelligence#Cia#Intelligence Analysis#Intelligence Analysts#Taliban#Pentagon#The White House#The Brookings Institution#Cia#Abc#The Afghan Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Inside the Afghanistan debacle: Biden abandoned Trump’s pullout plan

The desperate pleas crossing cyberspace from Afghanistan to the U.S. symbolize America’s surrender to a feudal terrorist army, qualifying the retreat as the nation’s most embarrassing. President Biden’s decision to bypass his military advisers and order a complete withdrawal has left tens of thousands of Americans and friendly Afghans trapped...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
K2 Radio

Liz Cheney: Biden Handed Terrorists An Entire Country

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday to discuss fallout from President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The move has been criticized by many in the Republican party. Senator Barrasso stated that 'Biden is showing the world his incompetence and ineptness," in an interview with Fox News. Now, Cheney is saying something similar, stating that Biden's decision put the power back in the hands of the Taliban, which undercuts everything the US Military has been trying to achieve throughout the past 20 years.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden to meet with G-7 leaders on Afghanistan crisis

President Biden this week will meet virtually with the leaders of other Group of Seven nations to discuss the chaotic evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday. “The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans...
POTUSWashington Times

Blinken contradicts Biden's assertion that al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged Sunday that al Qaeda still has a presence in Afghanistan as administration officials struggled to defend President Biden’s insistence that the terrorist group is “gone.”. Mr. Blinken defended the president’s comment by saying that al Qaeda’s ability to carry out an attack on U.S....
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.

Comments / 1

Community Policy