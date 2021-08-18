Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Prosecutor exposes lies, questions Durst's credibility

By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst said he deeply regretted telling his life story to filmmakers in hopes of restoring his reputation. The New York real estate heir may wish he hadn’t decided to appeal directly to jurors at his murder trial if a Los Angeles prosecutor keeps exposing a trail of his lies. Durst testified under cross-examination Tuesday that he lied under oath in the past and would do it again to prevent incriminating himself. He said he hadn’t lied at that point during his five days of ongoing testimony in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
State
New York State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Durst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy