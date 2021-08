HBO Max has been working to reimagine a number of iconic movies and TV shows for a new generation, and Pretty Little Liars is expected to be among them. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a revival of the hit Freeform series would be heading to the streaming service — and now we officially know who will star in it. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Batwoman alum Malia Pyles and Two Distant Strangers' Zaria have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming series, which is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. They will join a cast that already includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Maia Reficco.