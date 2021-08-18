Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Promises Exciting Origin Story
Marvel Studios' next theatrical release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is coming next month and will be the first MCU movie in a long while to feature an all-new cast of characters. The film is being led by Simu Liu, who is best known for his role as Jung Kim on the sitcom Kim's Convenience. Not only will this mark Liu's first time in the MCU, but it's the first time movie fans will get to know the character of Shang-Chi. During a recent chat with Total Film, Liu teased the movie will be a top-notch origin story.comicbook.com
