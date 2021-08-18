Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Promises Exciting Origin Story

I was a fan from the beginning, from the first Spider-Man movie and other Super Hero movies like X-Men and Fantastic 4. And when the Marvel Cinematic Universe started with IRON MAN and later THOR and CAPTAIN AMERICA, I was so shocked and then I loved all the other Avengers movies, and I continued to be a fan of them until ENDGAME, which I saw at the cinema in April 2019. At that time I was still a fan, appreciating how great the movie was without having the slightest idea that three months later it would be at Comic-Con in front of eight thousand fans live and on straight, but really in front of the whole world, being presented as one of the next heroes of Phase 4. It was like a dream.