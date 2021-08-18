Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Russian MiG-29 jet crashes, killing pilot

The Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — A MiG-29 military jet crashed in southern Russia during a routine flight and the pilot was killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The jet wasn’t equipped with ammunition and crashed in a secluded area near a military training ground in the Astrakhan region, located about 1,180 kilometers (730 miles) south of Moscow, the ministry said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. High Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces dispatched a commission to the crash site to investigate the incident.

The MiG-29 is a twin-engine fighter jet that has been a mainstay of the Soviet and Russian air force since mid-1980s.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

The Actic base's runway was expanded last year and now a large apron area is being built to support large-scale deployments. Russia is continuing to expand its aviation facilities at Nagurskoye Air Base, which sits adjacent to its large Arctic Trefoil outpost. A year ago nearly to the day, we reported on Russia's work to expand the base's runway from 8,200 feet to 11,500 feet before winter, as well as prepping other areas for improvement. Now it appears that not only was the runway extension successfully executed last winter, as predicted, but a new, massive parking apron is now under construction that can support far larger aircraft deployments of aircraft than in the past. This fits with Russia's strategy to militarily dominate the increasingly strategic Arctic region, which will see new shipping routes emergy due to climate change and is high in energy reserves. In fact, satellite imagery also shows that a small deployment of cargo aircraft, A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning aircraft, and MiG-31 Foxhound interceptors already occurred last winter.
