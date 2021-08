While both vocalists of R&B duo ChloeXHalle have been busy with their individual endeavors, eldest sister Chlöe is getting ready to take center stage. The Grown-ish star will initiate a new era of her music career with a solo debut performance of her upcoming single, “Have Mercy” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She originally teased a snippet of the song in a short clip on social media, in celebration of her 23rd birthday on July 1. “This is 23,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, featuring Chlöe performing provocative choreography on a bed. “Have Mercy coming soon,”...