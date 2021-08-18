Re: Can I sue people who are not getting covid vaccine?

Cancel
Unfortunately, I tore my bicep and my rotator cuff. I am in constant pain and taking painkillers every day - and night just to sleep. Due to the idiots who chose not to get the vaccine - who now have covid 19 - and are taking up the hospital beds - the hospitals are no longer doing “non critical surgeries”. Even if the surgery is outpatient (like mine) - they won’t do it because something could happen and then you might need a bed.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
PharmaceuticalsPalm Beach Interactive

Where can I get a Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine booster shot? Do I qualify for a booster shot?

If you meet certain medical conditions, you may need a booster shot of the COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know and how to get it. Studies have shown that people with severely weakened immune systems are left unprotected by the two-dose regimen from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech and would benefit from a third dose. About 2.7% of Americans, roughly 9-10 million, fall into this category, according to the CDC, and just under half of the people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infections after vaccination are immunocompromised. Last week, the FDA authorized a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shots and the CDC issued new recommendations.
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

Who can get a third COVID shot in Kentucky?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While health officials could soon recommend an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans, the FDA has already authorized a third shot for immunocompromised people — but what does that mean for Kentuckians?. Who is considered immunocompromised?. People who are immunocompromised make up about 3%...

