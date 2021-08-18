TODAY gives makeovers to 2 fans

It wasn’t like photographer and freelance content producer Zoe Ching didn’t think about storage when renovating her Portland, Oregon, Craftsman bungalow back in 2018. In fact, she thought about it a lot, particularly how she wanted plenty of closed cabinets to hide all her cooking and entertaining tools. “You don’t want everything on open shelves, my interior designer reminded me a couple of times,” recalls Ching. But as what often happens a few years (or months) after a reno, that new-home-new-me feeling fades and you fall back into old habits. For Ching, it was stuffing her built-ins to the brim. “There were things hidden in every nook and cranny,” she says. “I was running out of room. Items were spilling into the garage.”
