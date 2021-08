FuboTV previewed its interactive Fubo Sportsbook today, a feature previewed earlier this summer during coverage of the South American World Cup qualifying round matches. As shown in the preview video below, switching channels on your streaming device will bring up a betting window on your phone through the Fubo Sportsbook app. Sports fans will be able to watch the game and bet in real time. Switch the game on your TV and the bets available will change on your phone.