Former Purdue Basketball Players Edwards, Mathias Finish NBA Summer League

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 5 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue basketball players Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias finished up the NBA Summer League play Tuesday and helped their teams to winning records.

Edwards, a second-round NBA Draft pick in 2019, aided the Boston Celtics to the NBA Summer League Championship Game while the team recorded a 4-1 overall record. During the five-game span, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The former Purdue star posted 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Celtics' Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. He followed up the stellar performance with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Mathias, a 2018 Purdue graduate, was part of a Utah Jazz team that finished 3-2 in the Summer League. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest. He shot 15-of-42 from the field, including 9-of-28 from 3-point range. Mathias was also a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

In his final performance of the Summer League, Mathias recorded 22 points and five rebounds in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA season is set to begin on Oct. 19.

  MAD MUSHROOM TO HOST SASHA STEFANOVIC PODCAST: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is doing a weekly podcast on the Sports Illustrated Purdue website, and now the show has a home. It will be broadcast live from Mad Mushroom in West Lafayette every week during the 2021-22 college basketball season.
  STEFANOVIC PODCAST SET: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is joining the Sports Illustrated Purdue team this winter to be a part of a weekly 30-minute podcast broadcast live from West Lafayette.
  2,000 DAYS!: Happy anniversary to all Purdue basketball fans. It's now been 2,000 days since Indiana has beaten Purdue in basketball, and the nine-game winning streak is a great source of pride. Here's how all nine wins went down.
  WHY WILLIAMS RETURNED: Purdue center Trevion Williams talks about why decided to pull out of the 2021 NBA Draft and return to the Boilermakers for another season.
  IVEY, EDEY NAMES FIBA U19 WORLD CUP ALL-STARS: Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were named to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup All-Star Team for their performances throughout the event. Ivey was the USA team's second-leading scorer while Edey led the entire tournament in rebounding.

