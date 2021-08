The left tackle position could be decisive in the Big 12 this season. Let me paint a quick scenario for you of the coming season. Let’s say things go swimmingly in fall camp for Oklahoma (naturally), TCU, Texas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State. The Horned Frog edge defenders and cornerbacks are on fire and they fill in their linebacker corps and safety well while upgrading at defensive tackle. Pete Kwiatkowski is able to build a strong outside linebacker corps from his transfers and the rest of the Texas defense thrives as a result of having a strong defensive front. Oklahoma State gets improvement from Trace Ford and Brock Martin and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles works out how to play some base dime to cover up his cornerbacks. Iowa State does what everyone expects them to do and Will McDonald is a terror on the edge.