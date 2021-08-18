Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

By Carly Ross
Posted by 
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When deciding what college or university you want to go to, student life is definitely a factor to consider. You want to spend the next however many years of your life having a good time and making friends, which is why student life is important. Thanks to a website called Niche, they have ranked Minnesota colleges and universities (and colleges and universities around the country) based on many factors, including student life.

1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Life#Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Nyack, NYnyack.edu

Code for Life Students Present Capstone Projects at Nyack College

The Nyack College legacy of serving others goes beyond the ministry outreach of Nyack students and alumni who volunteer or work in a variety of environments as servant leaders. Establishing partnerships with New York City churches, businesses and non-profits is one way that the College is a resource to urban communities.
De Pere, WIsnc.edu

St. Norbert College Welcomes Students

The majority of the 600 first-year students (Class of 2025) will move into their St. Norbert College homes Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sophomores, juniors and seniors move in on Friday, Aug. 27. For COVID-19 safety reasons, student move-in times have been staggered throughout the day,...
Collegestransy.edu

Transylvania’s Orientation and First Engagements to help new students transition to college life

Transylvania University’s Orientation and First Engagements will help first-year students with their academic and social transition to college beginning next weekend. These programs will be a great time for them to ask questions, get involved and, most importantly, have fun as they prepare for the new school year, which starts Aug. 30. If they live on campus, they’ll also have time to settle into residence halls and learn their way around. Meanwhile, their parents can mingle with staff and faculty while learning more about Transylvania.
Collegesosu.edu

Your Student Life: Student Loans for Grad Students

Applying for student loans is much the same at the graduate level as it is at the undergraduate level. Students still need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). For most undergraduate students this process involves entering their personal and parent’s financial information. At the graduate level, by nature of the student already completing a bachelor’s degree, students only need to include their own financial information. Commonly, graduate students are offered two types of loans:
Canton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

A Community College, a reluctant student and success

CANTON—There are students who begin their college education knowing exactly what career path they want to take, and there are those who are uncertain. Ryan Spangler was one of the uncertain ones. Homeschooled until his senior year, attending college wasn’t at the top of his list. “I knew I wanted...
Whittier, CAwhittier.edu

Whittier College Welcomes New Students to Campus

Over the weekend, Whittier College welcomed more than 400 new students to campus for the 2021 New Student Orientation. As Orientation commenced on Sunday, students closed their laptops and gathered in the flesh to kick off the new school year. It’s been 18 months since the campus has been flooded with unfamiliar faces. But with smiles beaming behind masks and over 90% of students, faculty, and staff fully vaccinated—the newest class of Poets was ready for a lively introduction.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Are you a first-generation college student?

Here at IC, we define a first-generation college student as: Students (and their siblings) who are the first in their family to attend and graduate from a four-year residential college in the U.S. are considered First-Gen. As a first-generation student at Ithaca College, you are able to receive text messages...
Collegesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

College students are returning to Orangeburg

Aug. 11—It's been since 2020 that many S.C. State and Claflin students have seen each other in person. With the coronavirus pandemic pushing most classes to online status for much of the last three semesters, the neighboring universities have had only a limited number of students on campus. That is...
Omaha.com

A day in the life: Why students cherish their time at Southeast Community College

Southeast Community College is full of amazing opportunities – most importantly the opportunity to set students up for a successful future. Knowledge, connections, relationships and training are all a part of the student experience at SCC. Students attend SCC for many different reasons and career paths, but there is one...
Fort Lauderdale, FLbroward.edu

Attention, International Students: Here are the Financial and Additional Resources Available to You at Broward College

Now that you are all set and ready to begin your journey as a Seahawk understanding the financial resources available to you is crucial. You are expected to rely on your personal finances or those of your family and sponsors for your time in the U.S. International students do not qualify for federal financial aid. However, you may be eligible for specific scholarships or private aid. Let's explore some of these.
Meriden, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Meriden students get head start on college applications in weeklong academy

MERIDEN — Daniel Lobner stood in front of a group of 15 Maloney High School students in a classroom Thursday morning. All are entering their senior year. Lobner pointed to a list with bullet points he had written on the whiteboard. The first bullet point was “complete common application.” The next, “letters of recommendation.” They were followed by “brag sheet”, “college list” and “college essay.”
Belcourt, NDtm.edu

Student Support Services

Student Support Services (SSS) is a federally-funded TRIO program committed to helping undergraduate students be successful at Turtle Mountain Community College. SSS provides academic and personal support to help students develop strategies to navigate the college system, stay in school, accomplish their educational goals, and graduate. Student Support Services assists eligible students with the transition from high school or other stages of life to college, and supports students as they make the adjustment to university level academic expectations.
CollegesGW Hatchet

Students should look out for each other to ease the transition back to campus

At long last, GW is back. After two and a half virtual semesters, precedented times are coming into view. But although we’re back on campus, we’re not all the way back to normal. Readjusting to college life with the effects of the pandemic still in the backdrop is going to be a challenge for everybody. The entire GW community – from administrators to faculty to student organizations to the student body – must make a conscious effort to look out for one another as we all transition back to an in-person GW experience.
EducationPosted by
Teen Vogue

Teachers Are Quitting Their Jobs Over Stress of COVID, Overwork

Shannon, a seventh-grade English teacher from Dallas, has considered leaving her teaching job for about a year now. She cites a number of reasons: Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic meant putting her physical and mental health at risk every day; and on top of this, Texas governor Greg Abbot signed House Bill 3979 in June, which states that educators cannot teach students that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” This combination has made Shannon think twice about staying in education long-term.
Posted by
103.9 The Doc

Huge Shortage of Sports Gear in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Leads to Plea for Help

Years ago, I was the mom that was sitting on the sidelines, in my hoodie, cheering on my little ones that were all decked up in their football gear. Before that big moment on the field though, we were on the hunt to find all the gear to wear that was required for that first practice. Unfortunately, there is a HUGE shortage of youth football gear in Rochester, Minnesota, throughout our state as well as Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. The shortage is so bad that a plea for help was sent out for all of us to look in our closets, garages, or wherever sports gear is stored because there are a bunch of kids that don't have helmets, shoulder pads, and pants...and practices are starting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy