McKinney ISD cancels popular government elective, citing Texas’ new ‘anti-critical race theory’ law

By Texas Tribune
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.”. Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in 2005 as a club, seven of the district’s middle school students have been elected governor — the program’s top honor — at the statewide conference in Austin. In 2017, the district added an elective option: Seventh and eighth graders in two of the district’s middle schools could now receive course credit for participating in the program.

