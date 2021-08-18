Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Parkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#Ap#Medicare#Medicaid#Americans#The White House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential Electionviralhatch.com

GOP congressman claims President Biden is “mentally unstable,” wants to indict First Lady Jill Biden

N the last presidential election, many Republicans said that Joe Biden should not be president because of his age and that he could end up a victim of dementia if he keeps going. North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthor said Joe Biden was not mentally stable and publicly attacked the president’s wife, saying she was cruel to her husband.
citizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”
WorldVoice of America

Kabul Evacuation Numbers to Fluctuate, Biden Says

WASHINGTON - The number of people evacuated from Kabul will change from day to day, President Joe Biden said in a televised address Sunday, depending on the specific conditions and safety of the day. Earlier Sunday, the White House said the U.S. had evacuated 7,800 people from Kabul in the...
Presidential ElectionDigital Courier

Biden’s tumble unnerves Democrats

RALEIGH — In a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on August 11 and 12, approximately 51% of Americans approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while 43% disapproved. Just one week later, the same pollster found a strikingly different result: 46% approval, 49% disapproval. As far as I can tell, it’s...
Public HealthThe Independent

Watch live as Biden makes statement on coronavirus vaccines

President Joe Biden is giving a statement on coronavirus vaccines as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Last week, it was announced that booster jabs will likely soon be offered to all Americans, eight months after they receive their second vaccine dose. Healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older people will...
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Push to vaccinate Americans intensifies with mandates

There's an intensifying push to vaccinate Americans. Some Maryland music venues hope a new policy will help entice those holding out from getting their shots to change their mind. Starting Oct. 17, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed inside Merriweather Post Pavilion, the 9:30 Club and other IMP-owned venues. Children younger than 12 and adults who have medical reasons to not get vaccinated are exempt.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

Biden’s ‘no-jab, no-job’ order puts nursing homes in a quandry

President Joe Biden’s edict that nursing homes must ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 presents a challenge for an industry struggling to entice its lowest-paid workers to get shots without driving them to seek employment elsewhere. Although 83% of residents in the average nursing facility are vaccinated, only 61% of a home’s workers are […] The post Biden’s ‘no-jab, no-job’ order puts nursing homes in a quandry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Biden asks Supreme Court to keep CDC eviction ban in place

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to keep an eviction moratorium in place as many families struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration filed the court document Monday in response to a group of Alabama and Georgia landlords asking the court to vacate the ban last Friday.
U.S. PoliticsMilton Daily Standard

Biden's dithering doomed Afghanis

For months, President Joe Biden has opened the borders to Hispanic illegals, but he has turned a deaf ear to our Afghan allies desperate to get to America. Some 20,000 pro-American Afghanis and their families are in danger of being killed by the Taliban because Biden refused to speed up the bureaucratic, 14-step visa application process and medical exam required for them to evacuate to the U.S. It’s death by red tape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy