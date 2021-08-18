Dates & Ticket Sales Announced For Inaugural Long Beach Oktoberfest!
Time to pull out the beer steins and Lederhosen in preparation for Long Beach’s first annual Oktoberfest! The festival of beer and merriment will be taking place over two weekends (6 days) October 22-24 and Oct 29-31 at the Scottish Rite Event and Cultural Center (855 Elm Street). Guests can experience the best of authentic German culture, eats, and of course, beer, such as Paulaner Festbier and Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier. The world-famous Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts band will command the stage with music, performances, and games. Don’t forget to don Lederhosen or Dirndl, as dressing up for the event is highly encouraged. Festivities will take place Fridays-Saturdays 5pm-10pm and Sundays 12pm-5pm. Fridays and Saturdays are 21+ ONLY.www.great-taste.net
