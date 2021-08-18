Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NWQWM Financial Report

By Northwestern Quadrant Wealth Management
kbnd.com
 6 days ago

With no clear end in sight to high home prices and supply-chain struggles, home-building firms are growing increasingly concerned about the state of the housing market. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index fell five points to a reading of 75 in August. It represents the lowest level for the index in 13 months — at that time, the housing market was still reeling from the onset of the pandemic, and the home-buying craze of the past year was just beginning to take shape. Buyer traffic has fallen to its lowest reading since July 2020 as some prospective buyers are experiencing sticker shock due to higher construction costs.

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwqwm Financial Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Mfg

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Start Higher, But Improve in The Afternoon. By abstaining on Friday, the average lender was forced to adjust today's rates slightly higher to account for the bond market weakness. In other words, this morning's rates were higher than Friday morning's. As...
Real EstateMarshall Independent

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the...
Real EstatePosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstateSeattle Times

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July to annual rate of 708,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after three months of declines. The July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June. Home prices have soared over...
Real Estateathomeincarlsbad.com

An Update on Mortgage Rates

This mortgage update is published with permission from Keeping Current Matters, a real estate site I subscribe to. I thought those of you interested in the housing market, and especially if you are considering a purchase, would find this helpful. If I can answer any questions about this report, about...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Posted by
MyChesCo

Immunome Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided a corporate update. “We made strong progress during Q2 in the development of IMM-BCP-01, our antibody cocktail to combat SARS-CoV-2. We finalized the selection of antibodies for the cocktail, secured increased funding for the program from the Department of Defense, and demonstrated IMM-BCP-01’s potent neutralization activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the Delta variant, in preclinical testing. We believe we are well-positioned for an IND filing for this program in the third quarter,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome.
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

New Home Sales Steady in July

As the market has cooled due to higher costs, July recorded a slight gain of 1% for sales of newly-constructed single family homes, according to estimates from the Census Bureau and HUD. The July seasonally adjusted annual rate (708K) was 27% lower than a year ago, due to builders slowing sales as a consequence of higher material and other costs and declining availability of labor, material and lots. Higher prices have also affected housing affordability, with new home prices up on a median basis by more than 18%. As we expected last month, there was an upward revision for the June sales estimate.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Supply Grew in July, Attracting More Buyers

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Fannie Mae Downgrades 2021 GDP, Home Sales Forecast

Fannie Mae has downgraded its 2021 real gross domestic product forecast citing the Delta variant of COVID-19 and persistently strained supply chains but has upgraded its outlook for 2022. The GSE dropped its 2021 fourth quarter year over year projection to 6.3% from 7% while raising its expectations for a...
Real EstateNew York Post

July home sales climb 1 percent as prices skyrocket

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1 percent in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates hover under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week remaining under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86% for the week ending Aug. 19 — down modestly from 2.87% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%.
Iowa City, IAicgov.org

Fiscal Year 2021 4th Quarter Financial Report is now available

Iowa City’s preliminary quarterly finance report for the quarter that ended June 30, 2021, is now available at www.icgov.org/budget. This report provides information on the City’s fund balances, revenues, and expenditures compared to budgeted amounts and budget variances. The quarterly finance report is required by the City Council’s Financial and...
Economynutraingredients-usa.com

Synthetic astaxanthin marketer suspends financial reporting

Cardax, a Hawaiian company that has been trying to market a synthetic form of astaxanthin, appears to be on the financial ropes. Cardax filed a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows it to voluntarily suspend its period financial reporting requirements. As a result, the company “anticipates its common stock will be quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market (the ‘Pink Sheets’), although it can give no assurance that any broker will continue to make a market in the stock.”​
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Target reported Q2 financial results: here are the key takeaways

Target reports market-beating results for the second quarter. CEO Brian Cornell discusses earnings on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the company were down 4.0% in premarket trading. Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday despite a slowdown in sales from COVID highs. Shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy