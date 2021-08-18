Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The best Verizon tablet deals and sales for August 2021

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon tablet deals are always a great way to score a juicy discount on a brand-name Apple iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab, especially for Verizon customers (or even those looking to switch carriers) who can take advantage of the numerous offers and incentives that this service provider loves to run year-round. Many of these markdowns also come in the form of sign-up bonuses, trade-in rebates, and bundle deals, with the added bonus of being able to finance your new tablet for a low monthly payment, and even roll it into your phone bill, rather than paying a big lump sum up-front.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Apple Ipad Air#Verizon Verizon#Samsung#Iphone#Galaxy#The Ipad Air#The Ipad Mini
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best 75-inch TVs of 2021

The best 75-inch TVs step things up in both size and immersion, giving you a bigger, better smart TV experience than the average TV can deliver (provided you have the room for one). Larger screens make for better viewing, especially at higher 4K resolutions, so it's worth paying a bit more for those extra inches. A bigger size will, however, require a larger room, both for the larger TV and the greater distance for optimal viewing.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Several Samsung Smart TVs are on sale, including the QLED Q80A series and more

We keep getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have found an interesting selection of Samsung Smart TVs. First up, we have the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80A series 4K UHD Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV with Alexa built-in that’s currently getting a $500 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $2,200. Now, savings get even better when you add promo code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout. This will get you a $400 credit towards future purchases on Amazon.com. In other words, you get $900 savings, leaving your new smart TV for $1,800.
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hisense 4K TVs fall to record low prices

If you're after a top budget 4K TV deal then the Hisense Roku TV range is an excellent choice, and right now these displays are back down to their lowest ever prices at Argos. With models ranging from 43 to 55 inches, you can snag yourself a bargain on one of these excellent cheap 4K TVs featuring all the streaming apps you could ever need, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 32-inch smart TV: small screens for any budget

The best 32-inch TVs make for an ideal secondary screen for your living space, if you already have a 4K behemoth in your lounge. Whether it’s for another room in your house, or something to keep the kids busy, 32-inch smart TVs offer more compact viewing experiences at relatively affordable prices.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
Cell Phonesabc27.com

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...

Comments / 0

Community Policy