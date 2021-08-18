Cancel
Mandan, ND

Bismarck Century ND State Champs – Before School Year Begins!

By Bromo
Posted by 
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early last Saturday morning, when most people here in Bismarck/Mandan were enjoying sleeping in (no doubt dreaming about catching HUGE fish) - there was a High School fishing tournament underway at Lake Audubon. Not just any tournament - North Dakota State High School Fishing State Championship. Each 3 person team...

Mandan, ND
