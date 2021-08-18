Cancel
Waverly, WV

Obituary: Lyle Q. Hamel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyle Q. Hamel, 98, of Waverly, WV passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 3, 1923 in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, a son of the late Mahlon G. and Irene Flentie Hamel. Lyle was a US Army Veteran having served during WW II. He was an educator, musician, and principal at Seventh-day Adventist Schools and was a member of the Parkersburg, WV Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was an accomplished musician; he also loved flying his private plane, woodworking and traveling abroad.

