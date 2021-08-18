Obituary: Lyle Q. Hamel
Lyle Q. Hamel, 98, of Waverly, WV passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 3, 1923 in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, a son of the late Mahlon G. and Irene Flentie Hamel. Lyle was a US Army Veteran having served during WW II. He was an educator, musician, and principal at Seventh-day Adventist Schools and was a member of the Parkersburg, WV Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was an accomplished musician; he also loved flying his private plane, woodworking and traveling abroad.www.wtap.com
