S&P 500 traders have continued to push to the upside as traders believe that the Jackson Hole meeting should give us a bit of clarity as to what the Federal Reserve is going to do. The markets are betting that the Federal Reserve will not taper, at least from what we have seen over the last couple of days. Algorithm traders have noticed the 50 day EMA as a support level, and of course we formed that beautiful hammer on Thursday. Ultimately, this is a market that is now near the 4500 level so it should find plenty of buyers on dips as well.