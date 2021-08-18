14-year-old suspect arrested in Wichita Falls for Rider bomb threat, second arrest in bomb threats
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with bomb threats made to Wichita Falls ISD schools this past week. According to a statement from WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas, A 14-year-old individual was arrested Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Wichita Falls and a 15-year-old individual was arrested in a Dallas suburb Wednesday afternoon on August 18.www.texomashomepage.com
