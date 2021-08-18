Texas Democrats Celebrate 101 Years of the 19th Amendment

AUSTIN, Texas — Today, Texas is averaging more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases a day, according to data from The New York Times. This number is up 44% over the past two weeks with hospitalizations up 65% and continuing to rise. Fourteen Texas students with disabilities are also suing Gov. Abbott in an effort to protect themselves from the highly contagious Delta variant. The largest school districts in Texas have not yet returned back to school, and health officials are making headlines for continuing to press the governor to stop impeding their efforts to protect students, teachers, faculty and communities.