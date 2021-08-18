Cancel
Texas Democrats Celebrate 101 Years of the 19th Amendment

Texas Politics Digest
 5 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Vice-Chair Dr. Carla Brailey issued the following statement on the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment:. “Today marks the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment — when women won the right to vote across the United States for the first time. It didn’t happen overnight. It didn’t happen by accident. Women marched, rallied, were beaten, and were jailed in order to win our most basic constitutional right: the chance to make our voices heard at the ballot box.

