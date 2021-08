Just over 28 years ago, the Detroit Red Wings made a trade to bring in C Kris Draper from the Winnipeg Jets for future considerations. Drafted 62nd overall by the Jets in the 1989 NHL Draft, Draper did not see much playing time with the Jets in his three seasons there. He played in just 20 games, scoring just three goals. The Jets decided to part ways with Draper, and the future considerations became $1.