Marcia J. Osberg
A celebration of Marcia Osberg’s life, age 79 of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Upsala will be held Friday, August 27th in Upsala, MN. There will be a casual visitation from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home where friends and family can gather to share memories of Marcia and reconnect with one another. A memorial service will be held outdoors, across the street at Borgstrom Park at 2:00 p.m. Marcia passed away peacefully with family present on Sunday, August 15th at St. Benedict’s Care Facility in St. Cloud.hometownnews.biz
