More than one-third of U.S. families live in rental units. The housing arrangement is normal, yet many city councils see renting as a scourge, an unnatural condition to be eradicated. The bias manifests itself in many different policies, but an especially pernicious one is so-called “crime-free” housing ordinances. Faribault, a community south of Minneapolis, is a case study in how these laws give largely unbridled power to police and city officials to turn both renters and landlords into public enemies.