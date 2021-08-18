Cancel
Broadcaster Jack Morris apologizes for comment regarding Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

By LA Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBally Sports Detroit broadcaster Jack Morris apologized Tuesday night for an offensive comment he made regarding Angels star Shohei Ohtani earlier in the night during the Angels’ 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Morris, a Hall of Fame former pitcher who has been a TV analyst since 2013, was asked...

Detroit Tigers announcer (and Hall of Fame pitcher) Jack Morris apologized during Tuesday’s nights game for a racist comment he made in the sixth inning as Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani was about to bat. When asked “Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?” as the Japanese superstar stepped up to bat, Morris replied, “Be very, very careful” in a way that’s typically used to mock Asian accents. During the ninth inning, Morris apologized for the comment, at one point accidentally calling Shohei “Jose.” “It’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Jose or Shohei Ohtani,” he said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy.”

