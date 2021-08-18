Psychedelic Mushroom Festival Coming to Ann Arbor in September

The biggest burrito I've ever seen was made for me in San Francisco in 2003. Since then, very few burritos have come close to defeating me, but when you take a look at the size and girth of the burritos at Big Burrito in Holland, you know you're in for a challenge. More people will now be able to face down said challenge, as Big Burrito has moved and is open in their new location. The old storefront at 3006 W. Shore Drive could only seat about 80 people, but after moving into the former Johnny Carino's building at 3015 W. Shore Drive, they can seat 240.