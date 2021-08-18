Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Psychedelic Mushroom Festival Coming to Ann Arbor in September

By Tony LaBrie
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Woah, things are about to get pretty trippy in Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor's city council is hoping to increase the awareness and understanding of the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic plants. That's right, there actually are real benefits with psychedelics aside from hanging with your friends under a starry night sky trippin. They can be really beneficial for mental health and spiritual growth.

1049theedge.com

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
