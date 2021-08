The first full season of collaboration between Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing has left the latter with strong feelings about his future in the NTT IndyCar Series. As co-entrants of the No. 51 Honda driven by Romain Grosjean and Pietro Fittipaldi and part-time entrants of the No. 52 DCRwRWR Honda, Ware has enjoyed a strong debut with DCR and says he’s working on a multi-year extension to remain with the Illinois-based team.