40th Annual Tony Servello golf tournament

By Jasper Myers, Local Sports, Sports
thefreepress.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fernie Golf Club hosted the 40th Annual Tony Servello Seniors Open Golf Tournament on August 12 with over 70 golfers from as far as Cranbrook and Calgary to compete. Every year the tournament is held in recognition of the contribution Tony Servello made to Fernie and the golf club with sponsors from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union, the Pro shop and Grounds golf club staff and Tim Horton’s, as well as his son Tony.

