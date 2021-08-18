40th Annual Tony Servello golf tournament

The Fernie Golf Club hosted the 40th Annual Tony Servello Seniors Open Golf Tournament on August 12 with over 70 golfers from as far as Cranbrook and Calgary to compete. Every year the tournament is held in recognition of the contribution Tony Servello made to Fernie and the golf club with sponsors from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union, the Pro shop and Grounds golf club staff and Tim Horton’s, as well as his son Tony.