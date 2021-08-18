Cybersecurity startup Blumira raises $10.3M to make threat detection simpler
Blumira Inc., a startup with a cloud-based cyberattack detection platform that it says is easier to use than many competing products, has raised $10.3 million in funding. The investment was announced today. According to Blumira, Mercury Fund led the round with participation from M25, Array Ventures and multiple angel investors. The group of angel investors included Jon Oberheide, the co-founder of cybersecurity provider Duo Security, which was acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. for $2.35 billion in 2018.siliconangle.com
Comments / 0