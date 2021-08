Travis Shaw’s second term with the Milwaukee Brewers has come to an unceremonious end. Shaw had been on the Injured List since early June after dislocating his shoulder. He began a rehab assignment towards the end of July and had been performing well, but with the additions of Eduardo Escobar, Willy Adames, and Rowdy Tellez, as well as the emergence of Luis Urias, there was no place for Shaw to return to on the big league roster in Milwaukee. He’ll instead get a new chance in a familiar locale, returning to Boston via waiver claim.