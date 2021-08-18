Cancel
TV Series

Tim Robbins joins Rebecca Ferguson in Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Wool’

By Evan Selleck
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast we heard about the upcoming Apple TV+ series Wool, it would be starring Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible Fallout, Dune), and that it would be based on the dystopian sci-fi novel of the same name written by Hugh Howey. And that was about it! But now we’ve got some good news to share on that front.

Moviessacramentosun.com

Tim Robbins to star in 'Wools'

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins has joined the 'Mission Impossible' star Rebecca Ferguson for Apple's upcoming drama 'Wools' based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of dystopian novels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Apple TV Plus series 'Wool' is set in a ruined and toxic future where...
MoviesEngadget

Apple TV's Tom Hanks sci-fi movie 'Finch' arrives November 5th

Apple has given a release date for the second of two Tom Hanks films it acquired during the pandemic. Finch, a futuristic tale about a reclusive inventor and his canine and robot road buddies, hits Apple TV+ on November 5th. Like Hanks' war movie Greyhound before it, the film became a casualty of the pandemic, mired by release date delays until Apple swooped in to acquire it from Universal. The robot (pictured above) is played by Caleb Landry Jones, fresh off a best actor win at Cannes.
MoviesCollider

Tom Hanks' Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' Unveils First Image and Release Date on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks' new sci-fi movie Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5, it was announced Thursday by Apple, which also unveiled an intriguing first image from the film. Finch is billed as a moving adventure about a man, a robot and a dog who form an unlikely family before the man sets out on a quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks plays the title character, a robotics engineer who's one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. As a result, Finch has spent the last decade living in an underground bunker where he has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot -- who quickly names himself Jeff (Caleb Landry-Jones) -- to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can, though the two don't get along at first. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show Jeff the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive, though their road trip is paved with many challenges as they try to navigate the dangers of the new world.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘WeCrashed’: O-T Fagbenle Joins Apple TV+ Limited Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set for a recurring role in Apple TV+’s limited series WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera. Crazy Stupid Love helmers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra direct. Created and written by showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, WeCrashed is about the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. Fagbenle will play Cameron Lautner, a partner at a powerful investment firm who is tasked with trying to instill discipline at WeWork and prepare it for its upcoming...
TV SeriesSFGate

AMC Sci-Fi Series 'Moonhaven' Taps Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy to Direct First Episodes (EXCLUSIVE)

The AMC sci-fi series “Moonhaven” has enlisted Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy to direct the first two episodes, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. It follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

New Trailer: Apple’s Sci-Fi Epic “Foundation”

Following two teasers, Apple TV+ has premiered a rather great trailer for its big-budget and highly anticipated series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’’ famed novel series “Foundation”. When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the...
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: "Reminiscence" - Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson in a Neo-Hardboiled Sci-Fi Mystery

You know you've wandered into a neo-noir movie of a certain sort when the humidity's a bitch and everything's wet -- rain-slicked streets, sweat-slicked faces. The weather's hot, and of course so are the women. People spend a lot of time living in the past (each moment of it "a bead on the necklace of time," as someone says in the new neo-noir "Reminiscence"), and they toss around lines like "The city simmers with corruption." In "Reminiscence," they also say things like "When London sank, I fled to New Orleans," which is how you know you're in a neo-noir of the sci-fi variety. Like "Blade Runner," sort of. (Although only sort of.)
MoviesInverse

most debated sci-fi movie ever

As Denis Villeneuve’s Dune becomes the most anticipated movie of 2021, there’s a good chance several spice addicts will watch the film on HBO Max and not actually venture out to the theater. On October 22, in the US, you’ll be able to experience Dune: Part 1 in all its glory, finally. And fingers are crossed everywhere that it will be awesome enough to fund a sequel.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Chapelwaite’ Star Adrien Brody Introduces Stephen King’s New Horror Series

Evil worms its way into a tiny New England town in this harrowing adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Set in the mid-19th century, the series stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Charles Boone, a sea captain who moves with his three children into an ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, following the death of his Polynesian wife. It’s not a happy homecoming.

