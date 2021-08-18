Tim Robbins joins Rebecca Ferguson in Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Wool’

Tom Hanks' new sci-fi movie Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5, it was announced Thursday by Apple, which also unveiled an intriguing first image from the film. Finch is billed as a moving adventure about a man, a robot and a dog who form an unlikely family before the man sets out on a quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks plays the title character, a robotics engineer who's one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. As a result, Finch has spent the last decade living in an underground bunker where he has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot -- who quickly names himself Jeff (Caleb Landry-Jones) -- to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can, though the two don't get along at first. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show Jeff the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive, though their road trip is paved with many challenges as they try to navigate the dangers of the new world.