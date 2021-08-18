Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Community nature walk this weekend at Jacob’s Nature Park

supertalk929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community nature walk is happening this weekend in partnership with the Meet the Mountains Festival. This family-friendly walk takes place at Jacob’s Nature Park, right off of the Tweetsie Trail in Johnson City. This nature park is a memorial to a child named Jacob, who passed away in 2004 due to an untraceable E. coli infection. After Jacob’s death, community leaders came together to improve Johnson City’s E. coli rates by removing old septic tanks and working to clean the water in local creeks. After this improvement, a nature park was established at Sinking Creek in honor of this little boy. This walk will be a slow-paced mile, with many stops to explore the area. This free community walk at Jacob’s Nature Park takes place this Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
ABC Action News WFTS

Walking Club: Exploring Folly Farm Nature Preserve in Safety Harbor

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.
LifestyleMarietta Daily Journal

Reconnect with nature in a walk through a lavender labyrinth

DETROIT — In western Michigan there's a cherry farm where you can choose between zen, or a strudel. "We wanted to have it be something more than just a place to stop and pick up a quart of cherries," said Barbara Bull, owner of the Cherry Point Farm and Market in Shelby. "We wanted people to have the opportunity to come and connect with the land,
njmom.com

Allaire Community Farm: Nurture Through Nature

At Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township, New Jersey, the first thing I noticed was this calm feeling that I was somewhere special. The adorable well-kept red barns, super friendly animals, and the interactive kid-friendly environment made me feel right at home. But the farm is more than a place to visit—Allaire Community Farm gives special attention to teens facing mental health issues, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, special needs adults and children, and families battling cancer. It’s a place with meaning and purpose with a unique blend of equine therapy, organic gardening, animal therapy, and vocational training. The non-profit farm is open to visitors, and in addition, there are volunteer programs, animal sponsoring opportunities, and you can even book a birthday party at the farm. Read on to learn more about Allaire Community Farm, and if you’re looking for more places to go, check out our guide to petting zoos too.
glenarborsun.com

Forest Bathing: A walk in nature—it’s good for you

“I’d always felt comfortable in the woods. At that moment, I felt so much more. I felt I was a part of this forest. I was not there to learn the names of the flora and fauna surrounding us. I did not look forward to a lecture. And, so Doug’s guiding words, all of which were brief and meaningful, did not intrude—but allowed for the peacefulness of the experience. At the end of the path, fittingly near a place in the creek where the water formed a wide and quiet pool and the sunlight streamed through the leaves, we sat together enjoying tea and conversation. It was a memorable moment.” –Bett.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Library Offering Nature Walk Kits

The Pella Public Library is encouraging everyone to go for a walk and observe the world around them by offering kits to make their own Nature Walk Bracelet. As participants walk, they’ll pick up bits of nature – a leaf, flower petal, seed, grass or whatever else is observed – and put them on a sticky bracelet wrapped around their wrist or hand. After the walk, they’ll put another piece of clear contact paper over a collection and preserve a bit of summer to enjoy all year. The finished product can be used as a bookmark or can be hung in a window to catch the sun. The Pella Public Library is featuring books about nature and novels that portray characters who love nature during August as well. Each kit contains directions and enough materials to make four bracelets and is appropriate for all ages. Ask for one at the front desk of the library.
santacruz.org

Wilder Ranch: Coastal Nature Walk

On this 2.5-mile, 2-hour family-friendly walk, we’ll explore the plants, animals, and geology of our coastal bluffs. Bring water, a hat, closed-toe shoes, layered clothing, and binoculars if available. Pre-registration required at www.santacruzstateparks.as.me. Meet next to the park map in the main parking lot. Rain cancels. Free event. *Vehicle day-use...
Godfrey, ILtheintelligencer.com

The Nature Institute opens new walking trail in Godfrey

GODFREY — The Nature Institute has announced the completion and opening of the half-mile paved Frog Trail. This trail was funded by many donors and appreciated by even more hikers. Parents with strollers can walk this trail without the fear of getting stuck, individuals with mobility challenges can confidently explore nature on a smooth stable surface and students in wheelchairs can join their fellow classmates on a hike to look for birds, reptiles and other evidence of animals.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Berks Nature Rx Walk & Talk on the Gravity Trail

Berks Nature Rx “Walk & Talk” NEXT THURSDAY, August 19th at 6PM on Gravity Trail. Join Berks Nature’s Trails & Preserve Specialist, Jeremy Haymaker, for an outdoor hike on Gravity Trail as part of our 120 minutes of outdoor time for our Berks Nature Rx Program! Be sure to sign-up prior to coming to win prizes for logging your outdoor time: https://berksnaturerx.com/
Glendale, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

Art Tells a Nature Story at Wilderness Park

When the Stone Barn Nature Center finally opens at Deukmejian Wilderness Park this year, patrons are likely to be captivated by a stained-glass mosaic that captures the flora, fauna and feel of the vast public space. The glinting, 26-foot-long mural titled “The Breath of a Deukmejian Day” will be displayed...
Malone, NYNorth Country Public Radio

Malone mural connects nature, people and community

Aug 16, 2021 — A new public art project in downtown Malone this summer is meant to add a splash of color to the downtown landscape. The mural, nearly two-stories high, was designed by Malone artist Michael Hart, and is being painted by Brendon Palmer-Angell. The mural is on the...
Seven Hills, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Seven Hills starts work on Nature Preserve at North Park: Photos

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Folks looking to take a scenic hike in Seven Hills will soon have another option: the new Nature Preserve at North Park. Construction has begun on the transformation of the 20.3-acre site -- previously radio tower land -- located north of Rockside Road at the end of Rockhaven Drive into a passive park with an ADA-accessible trail.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Residents urge to keep 'historic nature' of Island Park pool

FARGO — Reill Matter moved to Fargo because of the Island Park pool. The 24-year-old competitive swimmer and artist said the attraction came from the historical nature and architecture of the pool, as well as the competitive size. Matter was one of about 50 residents who attended a public input...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga Park District to host Trail Horse Nature Challenge

The Geauga Park District is inviting those with horses to a unique horseback activity designed to unify and educate trail users. On Aug. 28, the park district’s annual Trail Horse Nature Challenge returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The West Woods, featuring a 1- to 2-hour challenge course with natural trail obstacles and Nature trivia, plus awards and certificates in youth and adult divisions, according to a news release.
Ellwood City Ledger

Sahli Nature Park: Using butterflies to tell a greater story about conservation

CHIPPEWA TWP. — It's more than a park to watch caterpillars morph into butterflies, although that's a large part of what Sahli Nature Park is about. It's about teaching ecosystems, conservation and stewardship to children and adults throughout the county. "Our goals here are to give people a place for...
CultureMap Houston

Texas nature park soars with first bald eagle sighting of the season

There’s no other way to put it, folks: The eagle has landed. Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park & Resort, located in the Highland Lakes region along Lake Buchanan near the Hill Country community of Burnet, is reporting it had its first sighting of the season of a mature American bald eagle on August 1.
Door County, WIwtaq.com

White Cedar Nature Center at Peninsula State Park Open Yet Again

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Door County’s Peninsula State Park’s White Cedar Nature Center is welcoming visitors again. COVID-19 concerns kept the site closed for more than a year. In the meantime, it’s undergone renovations. “Now we have a huge classroom. We have a big office for all of our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy