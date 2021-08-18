Community nature walk this weekend at Jacob’s Nature Park

The Pella Public Library is encouraging everyone to go for a walk and observe the world around them by offering kits to make their own Nature Walk Bracelet. As participants walk, they’ll pick up bits of nature – a leaf, flower petal, seed, grass or whatever else is observed – and put them on a sticky bracelet wrapped around their wrist or hand. After the walk, they’ll put another piece of clear contact paper over a collection and preserve a bit of summer to enjoy all year. The finished product can be used as a bookmark or can be hung in a window to catch the sun. The Pella Public Library is featuring books about nature and novels that portray characters who love nature during August as well. Each kit contains directions and enough materials to make four bracelets and is appropriate for all ages. Ask for one at the front desk of the library.