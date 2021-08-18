Community nature walk this weekend at Jacob’s Nature Park
A community nature walk is happening this weekend in partnership with the Meet the Mountains Festival. This family-friendly walk takes place at Jacob’s Nature Park, right off of the Tweetsie Trail in Johnson City. This nature park is a memorial to a child named Jacob, who passed away in 2004 due to an untraceable E. coli infection. After Jacob’s death, community leaders came together to improve Johnson City’s E. coli rates by removing old septic tanks and working to clean the water in local creeks. After this improvement, a nature park was established at Sinking Creek in honor of this little boy. This walk will be a slow-paced mile, with many stops to explore the area. This free community walk at Jacob’s Nature Park takes place this Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30.www.supertalk929.com
Comments / 0