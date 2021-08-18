Cancel
Northeast State Community College hosting open registration day

supertalk929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast State Community College is holding another open registration day at all of their regional campuses. New and returning students can attend these registration events to receive help enrolling or registering for the fall semester. The college says their advising team will be available all day to assist potential students with enrolling and financial aid. Advisors for returning students will be on stand-by as well assisting with class registration and scheduling. This open registration day at Northeast State’s main campus takes place on Thursday from 9 AM to 6. The Kingsport, Elizabethton, and Johnson City campuses hold theirs the same day from 9 to 4:30.

