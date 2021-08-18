Cancel
Man Seen Chained to SUV, ‘Surfing’ on Detroit Freeway [VIDEO]

By George McIntyre
You just never know what you're going to see, especially when you make your way to the D. Cops are looking for a man who was spotted 'surfing' on top of a vehicle as it drove down the Lodge Freeway. Metro Detroit News posted the video of the bizarre incident,...

Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

A man chained to the roof of an SUV on the Lodge? Around here we call that Monday.

Surely there are weirder freeways in the world than the ones in Detroit. But we don't know of any. Which is our way of setting up the latest it-happened-on-the-Lodge clip we found on the Metro Detroit News Instagram. It features a man standing on the roof of an SUV, supported by chains, traveling down the freeway and under several overpasses with terrifyingly little overhead clearance.
