Energy secretary praises Alaska’s innovation in renewables

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Fairbanks and Anchorage this week to learn about how Alaska communities are innovating to produce renewable energy. “What those communities need, given the shifting nature of the permafrost etc., and what they will need going into the future,” she told reporters on Monday. “But then how those solutions could also be solutions for like Puerto Rico — you know, that kind of creating a space that can be incredibly resilient from all manner of weather.”