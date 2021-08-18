Judy Dodd duplicates daughter's free-vehicle victory at Wilson County Fair's Great Give-Away
A Lebanon mother and her daughter created a winning streak for vehicles at the annual Great Give-Away at the Wilson County Fair–Tennessee State Fair on Tuesday night. Judy Dodd chose a 2020 Dodge Journey from Rockie Williams Premier Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram after her winning ticket – No. 118076 – was chosen at random after two other numbers failed to secure a winner. The winning ticket came from Sparkle Cleaners in Lebanon.www.wilsonpost.com
