80 Main was built in 2015, making it one of the newest buildings in the area. Its location in Pioneer Square, Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, provides pedestrian and public transit access to the soon-to-be completed Alaskan Way project along the Seattle waterfront, the Central Business District, International District and stadiums. Moreover, the redesign of portions of King, Main and Washington streets, Yesler Way and 2nd Avenue South will improve pedestrian circulation by reducing vehicle travel lanes and limiting some traffic directions.