The 2021 Northern Trust: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups
The PGA Tour is in Jersey City, New Jersey this week for the final edition of The Northern Trust – the first leg of its three-event postseason, also known as the FedExCup Playoffs.
The field at Liberty National will include 124 players, all vying for a piece of the $9,500,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,710,000.
The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.
The Northern Trust Featured Groups:
- Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
- Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer
- Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland, Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele
How to Follow The Northern Trust
TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel); Sat: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sun: 12-2 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Sat: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sun: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-6 p.m.
(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com)
The 2021 Northern Trust Tee Times
Liberty National . Jersey City, NJ . Aug 19-22, 2021
