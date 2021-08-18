Cancel
The 2021 Northern Trust: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
 5 days ago
Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are one of the four featured groups at Liberty National for The Northern Trust. (PGW Graphics, Getty Images)

The PGA Tour is in Jersey City, New Jersey this week for the final edition of The Northern Trust – the first leg of its three-event postseason, also known as the FedExCup Playoffs.

The field at Liberty National will include 124 players, all vying for a piece of the $9,500,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,710,000.

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

The Northern Trust Featured Groups:

  1. Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
  2. Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer
  3. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns
  4. Viktor Hovland, Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele

How to Follow The Northern Trust

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel); Sat: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sun: 12-2 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Sat: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sun: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-6 p.m.

(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com)

The 2021 Northern Trust Tee Times

Liberty National . Jersey City, NJ . Aug 19-22, 2021

The Northern Trust Groups: Slideshow

