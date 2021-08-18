Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Finding Clues in Civil War Photographs

By Melissa Lindberg
loc.gov
 5 days ago

The following is a guest post by Nina Iskandarsjach, Prints & Photographs Division Stanford in Government Liljenquist Fellow. As an intern at the Prints & Photographs Division of the Library of Congress, I spent much of my summer researching images from the Liljenquist Family Collection of Civil War Photographs. Much of my work involved identifying and researching lesser-known photographers who had otherwise been forgotten with time. This information has been helpful for providing more context in catalog records as well as gaining a deeper understanding of Civil War photography.

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Photography#The Photographer#The Civil War#African American#Library#Cyrus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
PoliticsCumberland Times-News

Confederate flag part of Civil War history

Mr. (John) Taube made a point to make the public aware that the Allegany County Library System had nothing to do with the advertisement of the Civil War display. Although I can understand the library’s position regarding the ad, since the library is a public entity, I really can’t see why the public was so offended by the ad. I guess it was because they displayed the Confederate flag.
Ste. Genevieve, MOstegenherald.com

Civil War Reenactment Aug. 28

The Ste. Genevieve Sons of Union Veterans Camp No. 326 will present a Civil War event on the courthouse square in downtown Ste. Genevieve on Aug. 28. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., that Saturday. This will commemorate the formation of the Ste. Genevieve 78th...
Politicsfarmvilleherald.com

Small arms used in Civil War discussed

Rev. Jeffery Schroeder will present a program on “Small Arms of the Civil War,” Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park. Schroeder’s academic background includes the B.S., M.A.R., M.Div. and S.T.M. degrees, the last-mentioned from Yale University Divinity School. He pursued additional graduate work at the Universities of Toronto and Oxford. Much of Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.
Gettysburg, PAnewsitem.com

Authors, Civil War buffs gathered during Gettysburg Meetup

GETTYSBURG — Savas Beatie, the leading trade publisher of Civil War and other military history books sponsored its third Gettysburg Meetup Aug. 12-15. The event provided a chance for approximately 200 Civil War enthusiasts, many local but others from at least as far away as Las Vegas, to meet more than 20 Savas Beatie authors in informal settings, attend battlefield tours, hear author presentations and panel discussions and buy massive amounts of books. The event was headquartered at the Gettysburg Heritage Center.
Daily Star

In Your Opinion: Look deeper into history, reasons for the Civil War

I have to say that I enjoyed reading the letters of Aug. 5 and 12 concerning the Confederate flag. Simply because they are prime examples of the woefully ignorant and stock view of the dynamics of the Confederacy and that conflict of 160 years ago. I’d say that the most...
Politicslawfareblog.com

The Failure of Counterterrorism After the Civil War

Editor’s Note: This article is drawn from my long, scholarly article, “White Supremacy, Terrorism, and the Failure of Reconstruction in the United States,” published in International Security. Additional references (often to books that are not online) are in the longer piece, as are specific page numbers of some of the books linked to in the article below.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Larry Erickson: American lives lost in senseless wars

Once again, the U.S.A. has shown the folly of getting involved in, and participating in, our recent foreign wars. I am an honorably discharged United States Air Force officer. I am honored and pleased to say that I was chosen to serve my country faithfully for nine years. When I received my commission, I made an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, just like millions of men and women who came before me, and will continue to do so after me.
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

Civil War fortifications expert to speak at Fort Defiance

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center will host a new event, “The Bones of Fort Defiance,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. John R. Weaver II, a fortification expert, will provide a historical lecture about the construction of Fort Defiance and its various components, as well as how they would have worked together in battle. The presentation will be followed by a walking tour of the fort.
Brick, NJstarnewsgroup.com

Civil War Encampment aims to represent historic Union regiments

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Havens Homestead hosted a historical reenactment of a Civil War Union soldier camp last Saturday and Sunday. The soldiers of the reenactment belonged to the New York 61st Volunteer Regiment, and they represented the Union’s 14th and 28th NJ Volunteer Infantry Regiments, in which residents of Brick Township had served.
Roseville, MNGrand Forks Herald

Civil War horse rests in Twin Cities cemetery

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The simple headstone under a gnarled oak tree marks the resting place of a warrior who saw fierce battles in the American Civil War. Sometimes there’s a small U.S. flag stuck in the ground next to the memorial. His name was Don. The gravestone says he was...
U.K.BBC

Lindsey hoard: Coins stashed during Civil War declared treasure

A hoard of coins stashed in the reign of Charles I during the English Civil War has been declared treasure. Suffolk Coroner's Court heard the hoard of 1,069 silver post-medieval coins was found during metal-detecting on land near Lindsey, Suffolk, in July 2020. It included coins of all rulers from...
loc.gov

“In Search of Melancholy Baby”: Vasilii Aksenov and Soviet Émigré Life in Washington, DC

(This guest post is by intern Dylan Ogden, European Reading Room) For many Soviet authors, emigration could be something of a mixed blessing: moving to Western Europe or the United States meant freedom from government censors and KGB surveillance, but it also meant exile from the culture, friends and readers that had initially shaped these authors’ writings. Vasilii Aksenov (also Romanized as Vasily Aksyonov, 1932-2009) was a writer who managed this transition more successfully than many.
PoliticsNPR

History Professors Consider How The Afghanistan War Will Be Remembered

It has been a week of painful images and deep soul-searching as America's longest war nears its end. Taking stock of these 20 years at war is going to be a long process, but we wanted to spend some time considering what's been gained and what's been lost. How is this conflict going to be viewed by history? How might this long conflict have changed the country? Now, this is going to be just one of many conversations, but today we've called on three guests who are experienced thinkers on this subject. Two of them are veterans themselves. Theodore Johnson is the director of the Fellows Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. He is also a retired commander in the U.S. Navy with two decades of service, including as a military professor at the U.S. Naval War College.
ReligionPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Civil War-style church service

Attend a Civil War-style, nondenominational church service at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel at 1 p.m. Aug. 22. Most sermons preached at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel were originally delivered between 1861 and 1865. The church typically hosts these events once a month. The Aug. 22 service will be conducted by Historic...
Politicsrocket-courier.com

Civil War Days Held at French Azilum

Photo By James LoewensteinMembers of several re-enactment groups in the region participated in a mock Civil War battle on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the French Azilum Historic Site in Asylum Township. The batt...
Atlanta, GAtribuneledgernews.com

JUANITA HUGHES: Civil War locomotives bring history to life

“The good, the bad, and the ugly,” a phrase we have adopted into our culture from a successful movie and all the hoopla that goes with that, is also an apt description of our history, drawing some of us like a moth to a candle. The annual preservation awards dinner hosted recently by Cherokee County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Gordon Jones as the featured speaker. As the Senior Military Historian and Curator of Atlanta History Center, he brought us up-to-date on The Cyclorama since its move to the Center. The pandemic had put a hold on my own plans for a visit there, but his remarks took me on a pleasant trip down memory lane. I was probably eight or nine years old when I first saw the painting in its own building in Atlanta’s Grant Park where the zoo was the main attraction to a child. I can still recall the dim surroundings and the eerie feeling when I realized that those “bodies” were lying on real dirt. The lady who served as the guide told the story of the Battle of Atlanta while using a flashlight to spotlight specific details as we walked all the way around on the circular platform. My last visit was with grandchildren, and we sat on comfortable seats on a revolving platform. The locomotive, “The Texas,” was on display in the lobby, and was later moved to its own space at the History Center ahead of the installation of the painting there.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Dover Civil War Day to be held

Dover Civil War Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Canal Dover Park, located along the Tuscarawas River at Front and Poplar streets. The schedule for the day is as follows: 10 a.m., Explore a Union Civil War Camp; 10:30 a.m., Life of a Bugle Boy; 11 a.m., Abraham Lincoln and the Atlanta Campaign; 12:30 p.m., Life of Billy Yank and Johnny Reb; 1:30 p.m., Ladies Tea, Dress and Etiquette; 2:30 p.m., Gettysburg and Pickett's Charge in Memory; and 3:30 p.m., 41st OVI Drill Demonstration.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Taliban's rapid advance can lead to local civil wars'

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all United States and NATO troops from Afghanistan held dire consequences for President Ashraf Ghani government but few predicted that the Taliban will surge so rapidly taking control of about 85 per cent of the country. Harlan Ullman,...
Hinsdale, NYTimes-Herald

Civil War reenactment Saturday and Sunday in Hinsdale

HINSDALE — Atlatl’s will be flying and cannons booming Saturday and Sunday as Hinsdale — after a year-long wait — finally celebrates the town’s bicentennial. The Hinsdale Historical Society will host a free Civil War reenactment on the grounds of the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with activities planned throughout the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy