Samoset Resort in Maine: “Pebble Beach of the East”

The rugged and rocky coast of Maine has 3,478 miles of coastline. And as you travel along the coastal inlets you can stay in homes that once belonged to captains of whaling ships. Picnic by a harbor and watch the ships sail into port. And just as spectacular as the vistas and delicious seafood, you can experience some of the finest golf courses in New England.

A great place to start your golfing adventure is Samoset Golf Resort in Rockport Maine. Samoset is a resort where lodging is spread out among the beautifully landscaped grounds, and guests are surrounded by Penobscot Bay.

Sailboats cruise through the water and lobster boats speed through the water hauling the traps filled with lobsters that will be your post-round meal. Guests stroll on a long jetty that surrounds you with waves crashing against the rocks. It is truly a quintessential Maine experience.

The guest cottages overlook the signature jetty at Samoset Resort. (Courtesy Samoset Resort)

Many of the holes hug the coast and dare you to try and cut the corners and score a birdie. But the well-designed course will let you bail out and follow the fairways to the generous greens. There are many opportunities to pause after finishing a hole and breathe in the fresh sea air. When you reach the par-5 4th hole you see the first of many ocean views. Samoset truly deserves the title of “Pebble Beach of the East.”

When you arrive at the course, a cheerful bag attendant will take your bag and confirm your tee time. Check out the well- supplied pro shop. If you want to fine-tune your putting touch, roll a few putts on the 11,000 square foot putting green and then loosen up at the 220-yard driving range equipped with 4 target greens.

After golf drive up to the town of Camden, a town that surrounds the inner harbor and is filled with dozens of independently owned shops offering a variety of goods. Walk down to the harbor and enjoy a meal at one of the dock-side restaurants and watch the ships glide into their berths.

The patio at Samoset Resort overlooking the course and Penobscot Bay in Maine. (Courtesy Samoset Resort)

Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards named Samoset Resort as one of its Top 25 Resorts in the Northeast.

To simplify: In 21 years I have stayed at resorts and inns across North America, and Samoset Resort is easily one of the best properties I have ever visited in all of my travels.

Enjoy every magical moment!

On the Web: SamosetResort.com