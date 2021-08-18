Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Dog Park Fundraiser Launched

By Jeramey Jannene
Urban Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign to build a downtown dog park is now appealing directly to all the dog moms and dads for support. A public fundraising campaign is underway to fund the park, which would be built on a vacant lot under Interstate 794. Two business improvement districts are leading the project,...

urbanmilwaukee.com

#Dog Parks#Fundraising#Crowdfunding#Dns#Riverwalk#Passage#The Third Ward Bid#Riverwalk Commons
