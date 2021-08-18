Bad Candy Trailer Debuts, Horror Anthology Releases In September
Bad Candy is a new horror anthology coming this fall and starring Zach Galligan, Derek Russo, and Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor. It is written and directed by Scott B. Hansen & Desiree Connell, the film is set on Halloween night, where "Radio DJs Chilly Billy (Corey Taylor) and Paul (Zach Galligan) tell a twisted anthology of terrifying local myths. Residents of the small-town experience horrifying paranormal encounters that lead them to a grim end." You can see the trailer for Bad Candy below.bleedingcool.com
