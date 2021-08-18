Bad Candy Trailer Debuts, Horror Anthology Releases In September

This Friday isn't just any run-of-the-mill weekend kickoff. No, it's the most sacred brand of Fridays, this week culminates with Friday the 13th; the one singular Friday the 13th we'll have in 2021. Do you know what that means? It means horror fans will be rather well fed this week with multiple new releases slated to drop on the 13th. We'll be sharing some samplings of what's being offered come this week's end to whet your appetite. Today, we have a trailer for the upcoming anthology 10/31 Part II. This is the second installment of the indie Halloween-themed anthology, starring Jennifer Nangle (Malvolia: The Queen Of Screams), Anastasia Elfman (Brides of Satan), David E. McMahon, Tim Robinson, Rhema Srihartiti and London Grace.