The Missouri Legislature approved and the Governor signed several new or revised laws. Some of the laws include:. OFFENSE OF UNLAWFUL POSTING OF CERTAIN INFORMATION ONLINE – It is currently a class C misdemeanor if a person is unlawfully posting certain information over the internet if they knowingly post the name, home address, Social Security number, or telephone number of any person on the internet intending to cause great bodily harm or death, or threatening to cause great bodily harm or death to such person.