Cappuccino vs. latte...wait, what’s the difference? If you’re a bit confused about what’s on offer at your local coffee shop, we don’t blame you. The fact is that certain big names in the business (ahem, Starbucks) have taken some liberties when it comes to the definitions of classic Italian espresso drinks, so you might find yourself a little lost when working from a menu at a more traditional cafe. Fortunately, we spoke to Fabrizio Franco—a professional barista and the owner of Room No. 205, a Brooklyn-based espresso bar—to settle the matter once and for all. Here’s what you need to know about these two coffee beverages.