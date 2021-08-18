WATCH LIVE: Wildfire in Lake County prompts evacuation orders
A wildfire in Lake County prompted evacuation orders in Clearlake Wednesday afternoon due an "immediate threat to life and property," according to CAL FIRE. The brush fire is burning near 6th Avenue and Cache Street in Clearlake. Residents in the following zones are under the evacuation order: CLE-E157 LOW-E159 LOW-E160 LOW-E164 LOW-E166 LOW-E169 Residents in the following zones are under an evacuation warning: LOW-E167 LOW-E170 LOW-E176 Residents can check their zone here or in the map below. Those traveling in the area should use caution, CAL FIRE said. "This is quickly becoming a very serious situation in Clearlake for the Cache Fire. Winds are gusting 30mph out of the north which is making this fire move very quickly," ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma said on Twitter. Check back for updates on this developing story For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window a
