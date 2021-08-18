WATCH LIVE: Wildfire in Lake County prompts evacuation orders

A wildfire in Lake County prompted evacuation orders in Clearlake Wednesday afternoon due an "immediate threat to life and property," according to CAL FIRE.

The brush fire is burning near 6th Avenue and Cache Street in Clearlake.

CLE-E157

LOW-E159

LOW-E160

LOW-E164

LOW-E166

LOW-E169

LOW-E167

LOW-E170

LOW-E176

Residents can check their zone here or in the map below.

Those traveling in the area should use caution, CAL FIRE said.

"This is quickly becoming a very serious situation in Clearlake for the Cache Fire. Winds are gusting 30mph out of the north which is making this fire move very quickly," ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma said on Twitter.