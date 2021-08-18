Eagles TE Tyree Jackson to miss time with back fracture

Cancel
After showing some promise in his conversion from quarterback to tight end, Tyree Jackson is set to miss extensive time. The aspiring Eagles contributor is set to miss eight to 10 weeks after suffering a fracture in his back, Zach Berman of The Athletic notes.

Jackson is not expected to need surgery, but this setback will certainly hinder his chances of factoring into the Eagles’ pass-catching mix this season. The 6-foot-7 Buffalo alum, who entered the NFL as a 2019 UDFA, has yet to play in a regular-season game but did see time in the XFL as a quarterback.

The Eagles added Jackson on a reserve/futures deal in January, guaranteeing him $25K. He led the team in targets in its preseason opener, catching two passes for 32 yards against the Steelers last week. In order for Jackson to play for the Eagles this season, the team must carry him through to its 53-man regular-season roster. An IR placement before that point would shelve him for the year.

For the time being, Philadelphia remains deep at tight end. Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers remain on Philly’s roster, though Ertz has been a trade candidate for months.

