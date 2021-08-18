Cancel
Rochester, MN

Safety Concerns Mentioned for Popular Event in Downtown Rochester this Weekend

By Jessica Williams
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 5 days ago
Not sure if you remember earlier this summer, but I told you about this really amazing event that was going to happen three times in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. It is called The Night Market and, well, a bunch of you read the story and basically filled up the entire area with thousands of people. WAY more than expected! First...thanks for reading the story and supporting this local event. Second...because so many of you loved it the first time and COVID numbers increasing, there are some safety concerns with the event happening this Saturday, August 21st.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

How To Save On Food and Rides at The Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off next week and will feature a ton of new food and drinks to go along with all of your favorites like Sweet Martha's Cookies. You can actually see 65 food items that you'll be able to find on a stick at the bottom of this story. If you're not careful you can spend a fortune on food and snacks at the fair so make sure to take advantage of the coupons that are available.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Does This Southern Minnesota Man Have The Best Mullet In The USA?

It doesn't matter what you call it, it's both a lifestyle and a hairstyle. Ape Drape. Beaver Paddle. Bi - Level. Camero Cut. Buisness in the front, Party in the back. Canadian passport. Coupe Longueuil. El-Camino. Hockey hair. Kentucky waterfall. Minnesota Good-bye. Missouri compromise. Mudflap. Neckwarmer. Ranchero. Shlonc (short + long). Achy-breaky-bad-mistakey. Soccer rocker. Squirrel pelt. Tennessee tophat. Yep-nope.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Delicious Grapes at Minnesota Winery Can Get Crushed By Your Two Feet

Have you ever scrolled through Facebook and found the ONE EVENT that you've been waiting for so you can finally cross it off your bucket list? Ever since I was little, I've wanted to stomp grapes at a vineyard thanks to an episode of "I Love Lucy". If that's been on your dream list, I've got some good news because that vineyard event is happening near Rochester, Minnesota in September.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Twin Cities Chicken Restaurant Building A Coop in Rochester

A Twin Cities-based restaurant is expanding to the Med-City. Nashville Coop Hot Chicken currently has two spots up in the cities and its third location will be opening soon in Rochester. The restaurant has a bunch of 5-star reviews online and the food looks so good. Read more about the restaurant and where it will be, check out the menu and see some pictures below.
CollegesPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Community College Ranked One of the Best in the Country

Kids are going back to school, which means some are thinking about what's coming up in a year or two: college! Some students go to a 4-year college, others decide college isn't for them, and some decide to go to a community college. It seems like community colleges are becoming more and more popular which makes this study even more important. Wallethub released its rankings of all of the community colleges across the country and one in the top 15 is in Minnesota!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Cheers! Minnesota Will Soon Have a New Local Irish Whiskey

While Minnesota is home to many incredible local craft beers, a new, authentic local Irish whiskey is set to make its debut here soon too. As you might have heard by now, I'm a BIG fan of Minnesota's many local craft breweries. (And if you are too, you don't want to miss Rochester On Tap, the largest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, coming to Mayo Civic Center in October!)
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Will Minnesota’s Extreme Drought Increase the Price of Your Christmas Tree This Year?

We've gotten used to seeing a shortage of various items due to the pandemic, but is the ongoing drought in Minnesota set to affect the price of Christmas trees this year?. Boy, if it's not one thing, it's another, isn't it? If it's not the pandemic causing supply chain issues that have made it tough to find certain products (like toilet paper or canned cat food in Rochester)-- or dramatically raised their price (like lumber)-- it's Mother Nature throwing us another curveball with our ongoing drought here in Minnesota.

