ABATE members ride in record-setting poker run
Seven motorcycle enthusiasts, members of the local ABATE of NE (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) participated in the U.S. Poker Run held July 30 to Aug. 6. Brent Bussell, Jason Speck, Dwight and Tracy Coleman, all of Imperial, Brad Dinnel of Wauneta, Kyle Norman of North Platte and Brian McNeff of Brule joined the over 140 bikers from all over the U.S. on what the sponsoring organization “Support Bikers” called an “epic journey.”www.imperialrepublican.com
